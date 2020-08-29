Bodies of 10 who drowned during Thursday’s rains recovered

The bodies of 10 people who drowned in rivers or nullahs during Thursday’s torrential rains in Karachi were found a day later, while a girl died from electrocution at her house in the Korangi Industrial Area on Friday. The girl who was electrocuted was identified as eighteen-year-old Chanda, daughter of Ramzan.

The Korangi Industrial Area police said the body was moved to the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre (JPMC) for medico-legal formalities. According to the police, Chanda was switching a water machine on when she died from electrocution.

Bodies

Police said two men had fallen in a hole filled with rainwater in the Liaquatabad area late on Thursday night. People present on the spot immediately took out one of them in an unconscious condition, however, the other one drowned, police said.

The body of the man, who appeared to be in his 30s and is yet to be identified, was recovered by rescuers a day later, police added. The body has been placed at the Abbasi Shaheed Hospital's (ASH) morgue.

The body of another man who drowned in a river in the Kornagi Crossing area was moved to the JPMC for an autopsy. Police said the deceased was yet to be identified. Another body of an identified man was taken out from a nullah in the Mauripur area and was moved to the Civil Hospital Karachi (CHK).

In a similar incident, a man in his mid-30s had drowned in a nullah in the North Nazimabad area. The Taimuria police said rescuers recovered the body and moved it to the ASH for medico-legal formalities.

Separately, 14-year-old Arshad, son of Qadeer, had drowned in the Punjab Colony Underpass in Clifton. The body was moved to the JPMC. Similarly, the body of another teenager, identified as 14-year-old Khairullah, son of Khalilullah, resident of the HIjrat Colony area, was found near the Polo Ground. The Frere police said the body was moved to the JPMC.

Two more bodies were brought to the JPMC from Gulshan-e-Iqbal. Police said the victims are yet to be identified. The bodies are placed at the hospital’s morgue. Separately, the body of 21-year-old Taimoor, son of Yaqoob, who drowned a river in the Manzur Colony, was moved the JPMC, said the Mehmoodabad police. Lastly, the body of an unidentified young man who drowned in a nullah near the Moon Garden area in Gulistan-e-Jauhar was moved to the JPMC.