Replies sought on plea against law for charities’ regulation

The Sindh High Court (SHC) has directed the social welfare department, law ministry, commission for registration and regulation of charities and others to file comments on a petition of non-governmental organisations (NGOs) against newly the introduced charities registration and regulation law in the province.

The petitioners, Pakistan Institute of Labour Education and Research (Piler) and other NGOs, had submitted in the petition that the Sindh government had introduced the Sindh Charities Registration and Regulation Act, 2019, in order to register the NGOs to monitor their funding.

A counsel for the petitioners, Rasheed A Razvi, submitted that public notice had been published in newspapers on August 12 after the issuance of notices to the Sindh government on the petition whereby the Sindh charity commission had been constituted and all the NGOs directed to apply for registration from August 10 till November 10, 2020.

Social Welfare Department Additional Director Mohammad Khaliq submitted that the reply was in process and sought time to file comments on the petition. He assured the court that no adverse action shall be taken against the petitioners till the next date of hearing.

A division bench of the SHC headed by Justice Mohammad Ali Mazhar directed the social welfare department, ministry of law and others to file their comments by September 15. The counsel submitted in the petition that the impugned Act had been exacted to frustrate the civil society engaged in public welfare activities and gain access to financial resources of all the petitioners and to be used as a tool to control the civil society. He submitted that the provincial government wanted to impose curb on the freedom of association far beyond that was permissible under the Constitution or Pakistan’s obligations under the international treaties and conventions with regard to the freedom of association.

He submitted that the impugned legislation was ultra vires the Constitution and if it was allowed, it would create unprecedented discomfort among the general population and the civil society, leaving the social welfare system shattered and eventually collapsed.

The counsel submitted that the impugned legislation had provided summary trial against the NGOs and punishment of six-month to one-year imprisonment in case of fraud and tampering with the record with regard to the collection of charity funds.

He submitted that the purpose of the government was not to regulate the NGOs but to incapacitate and debilitate them. He submitted that the impugned Act had failed to provide any relief regarding the registration of the NGOs but contrary to that, it provided cumbersome and oppressive process for the re-registration of the charities and NGOs that were working for the betterment of the downtrodden classes.

He submitted that the impugned legislation had been promulgated to eliminate, ban or suspend all the registration and other welfare activities of NGOs working at the international, national, provincial and local levels in Pakistan.

The petitioners also challenged the NGO policy 2013 issued by the federal government with regard to the registration and working of NGOs and submitted that the provisions of the impugned policy as well as the Act came under serious doubt because of the oppressive conditions that they imposed on civil society and NGOs, resulting in serious obstacles in their charitable work in different fields of welfare.

The high court was requested to declare the Sindh Charities Registration and Regulation Act, 2019 as ultra vires to the Constitution and a violation of the fundamental rights enshrined under the Constitution and quash the sections 3, 9, 22, 24, 25, 26, 27, 28 and 29 of the impugned Act 2019 as the same were introduced as a tool for oppression and discrimination.

The petitioners also sought injunction against the economic affairs division to declare that the federal government had no statutory backing, locus standi to frame, regulate enact the rules titled as the NGOs Policy, 2013, and the same was liable to be struck down. They also requested the SHC restrain the implementation of the Act till the decision of the petition.