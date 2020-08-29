Russia fires outspoken head of embattled anti-doping body

MOSCOW: The outspoken head of Russia’s Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA) Yury Ganus was fired from his position on Friday after accusing the country’s sporting leadership of failing to fight widespread drug use.

The decision to remove the director general “was taken unanimously”, the president of Russia’s Olympic Committee Stanislav Pozdnyakov said at a press conference, according to an AFP journalist.

Ganus, 56, was forced from his role after the Russian Olympic Committee in July published an audit of RUSADA that exposed alleged financial violations.

On August 5, the supervisory board of RUSADA recommended the Olympic and Paralympic Committees consider dismissing Ganus.

Pozdnyakov said Friday the decision to remove Ganus was taken after “carefully considering” the arguments laid out by the supervisory board.

Russia has been embroiled in sporting scandal since 2016 when widespread state-sponsored doping was revealed in an independent report by sports lawyer Richard McLaren.