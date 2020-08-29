PSB’s coaching centre’s front wall collapses

KARACHI: The front wall of PSB-owned coaching centre at Sir Shah Sulaiman Road collapsed during the heavy downpour on Thursday, ‘The News’ learnt on Friday.

Officials said that more than 100-feet long boundary wall of the coaching centre has collapsed.

The stormwater coming from the side of Time Medico and the NSK flyover entered the centre.

Sources claimed that there was no drain near the coaching centre.

It has to be mentioned that the the wall was built more than eight years ago. The first time it collapsed was also due to the heavy rains during the tenure of General Pervaiz Mushrraf.