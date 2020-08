PCB announces squads for domestic season

KARACHI: As many as 158 players who were offered 2019-20 domestic contracts have been retained while 34 new players, including some who represented Pakistan in the ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup 2020, have been included as Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Friday unveiled squads of the six cricket associations for the domestic season 2020-2021.

The season begins from September 30 with the National T20 Cup to be held in two legs in Multan and Rawalpindi, respectively.

Each Cricket Association squad will comprise 45 players — 32 of them with domestic contracts.

“Complete season schedule will be announced in due course,” the PCB said.

The 12-month contracts will run from August 1, 2020 to July 31, 2021.

“The squads were finalised by the six Cricket Associations coaches who took into consideration performances of the last two seasons, retained maximum players from the 2019-20 season without reshuffling the squads too much and, where possible, provided opportunities to the centrally and emerging contracted players to represent their Cricket Associations,” the PCB said.

“This has been done to ensure sense of ownership and pride among the players representing their Cricket Associations, which, in turn, will further enhance the involvement of the fans and cricket followers, and provide more balance to the six sides to make the forthcoming season more competitive than 2019-20,” it added.

“The coaches will finalise the playing lineups for the events proper (National T20 Cup, Quaid-e-Azam Trophy and Pakistan Cup One-day Tournament) in due course following discussions with captains and vice-captains, who will also be confirmed at that stage,” PCB said.

Players with season contracts will be eligible to receive match fee, daily allowances and other related benefits, wherever applicable, said the Board.

Eleven teenagers who participated in the ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup earlier this year have been selected. They are Abdul Wahid Bangalzai (Balochistan); Irfan Khan Niazi, Qasim Akram and Fahad Munir (all three Central Punjab); Mohammad Wasim jnr, Mohammad Haris, Amir Khan and Abbas Afridi (all four Khyber Pakhtunkhwa); Mohammad Huraira (Northern) and Aamir Ali and Arish Ali Khan (Sindh).

“The coaches, who are also members of the national selection committee, have also followed the PCB’s policy of investing in the future,” PCB said.

The average age of the Balochistan side is 27 years, Central Punjab 26, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 26, Northern 25, Sindh 25 and Southern Punjab 26.

Balochistan: Abdul Rehman Muzammil, Abdul Wahid Bangalzai, Adnan Akmal, Akbar-ur-Rehman, Akhtar Shah, Akif Javed, Amad Butt, Awais Zia, Azeem Ghumman, Bismillah Khan, Gohar Faiz, Gulraiz Sadaf, Hayat Ullah, Hidayatullah, Imran Butt, Imran Farhat, Jalat Khan, Kashif Bhatti, Khurram Shehzad, Mohammad Junaid, Mohammad Talha, Najeebullah Achakzai, Rameez Raja jnr, Sami Aslam, Shehbaz Khan, Shehzad Tareen, Taimur Ali, Taimur Khan, Taj Wali, Umaid Asif, Umar Gul and Usama Mir.

Additional players: Abdul Nasir, Ali Rafiq, Ali Waqas, Ayyaz Tassawar, Atif Jabbar, Azeem Dar, Azizullah, Dawood Khan, Israr Ahmed, Mohammad Ibrahim, Nazar Hussain, Salahuddin and Zainullah.

Centrally contracted players: Imam-ul-Haq, Haris Sohail and Yasir Shah.

Coaches:

First XI: Faisal Iqbal (coach), Wasim Haider (assistant coach).

Second XI: Habib Baloch (coach), Shoaib Khan (assistant coach).

U19: Hussain Khosa (coach), Mazhar Dinari (assistant coach).

Central Punjab: Abdullah Shafiq, Ahmed Bashir, Ahmed Safi Abdullah, Ahmed Shahzad (subject to fitness), Aitzaz Habib Khan, Ali Zaryab, Anas Mehmood, Bilal Asif, Bilawal Iqbal, Ehsan Adil, Fahad Usman, Faheem Ashraf, Farhan Khan, Hasan Ali, Irfan Khan Niazi, Kamran Akmal, Mohammad Ali, Imran Dogar, Mohammad Saad, Muhammad Akhlaq, Nisar Ahmed, Qasim Akram, Rizwan Hussain, Saad Nasim, Salman Butt, Shahid Nawaz, Suleman Shafqat, Usman Qadir, Usman Salahuddin, Waqas Maqsood, Zafar Gohar and Zohaib Amanat.

Additional players: Ali Shan, Asfand Mehran, Atiq-ur-Rehman, Fahad Munir, Hammad Butt, Haseeb-ur-Rehman, Junaid Ali, Kamran Afzal, Mohammad Faiq, Noman Anwar, Raza Ali Dar, Sohaib Ullah and Zubair Khan.

Centrally contracted players: Abid Ali, Azhar Ali, Babar Azam and Naseem Shah.

Coaches:

First XI: Shahid Anwar (coach), Samiullah Niazi (assistant coach).

Second XI: Akram Raza (coach), Humayun Farhat (assistant coach).

U19: Tanvir Shaukat (coach), Irfan Fazil (assistant coach).

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Adil Amin, Ahmed Jamal, Arshad Iqbal, Asad Afridi, Ashfaq Ahmad, Asif Afridi, Imran Khan snr, Irfanullah Shah, Israrullah, Junaid Khan, Kamran Ghulam, Khalid Usman, Mehran Ibrahim, Mohammad Abbas Afridi, Amir Khan, Mohammad Asad, Mohammad Haris, Irfan Khan, Mohammad Mohsin, Mohsin Khan, Mohammad Naeem snr, Mohammad Sarwar Afridi, Mohammad Wasim jnr, Musaddiq Ahmad, Nabi Gul, Rehan Afridi, Sahibzada Farhan, Sajid Khan, Sameen Gul, Samiullah jnr, Saqib Jamil and Zohaib Khan.

Additional players: Gohar Ali, Haris Khan, Arif Shah, Maaz Sadaqat, Mohammad Ali, Mohammad Hafeez, Mohammad Imran, Mohammad Khayyam, Nasir Faraz, Salman Khan jnr, Shoaib Malik, Wahab Riaz and Waqar Ahmad.

Centrally contracted players: Mohammad Rizwan, Fakhar Zaman, Usman Khan Shinwari, Iftikhar Ahmed and Shaheen Shah Afridi.

Coaches:

First XI: Abdul Razzaq (coach), Aftab Khan (assistant coach).

Second XI: Rafatullah Mohmand (coach), Aslam Qureshi (assistant coach).

U19: Saqib Faqir (coach), Mohammad Sadiq (assistant coach).

Northern: Ali Imran, Ali Sarfaraz, Asif Ali, Athar Mehmood, Faizan Riaz, Hammad Azam, Jamal Anwar, Mohammad Amir, Ismail Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Munir Riaz, Musa Khan, Nasir Nawaz, Nauman Ali, Naved Malik, Nihal Mansoor, Raza Hasan, Rohail Nazir, Salman Irshad, Sarmad Bhatti, Shadab Majeed, Shiraz Khan, Shoaib Ahmed Minhas, Sohail Tanvir, Sohail Akhtar, Umair Masood, Umar Amin, Umar Waheed, Waqas Ahmed, Zaid Alam, Zeeshan Malik and Ziad Khan.

Additional players: Aamer Jamal, Amad Butt, Babar Khaliq, Farhan Shafiq, Kashif Iqbal, Aamer Shah, Mohammad Huraira, Raja Farhan, Raja Farzan Khan, Sadaf Hussain, Sohail Akhtar, Tauseeq Shah, Taimur Khan and Taimur Sultan.

Centrally contracted players: Haider Ali (emerging contract), Haris Rauf (emerging contract), Imad Wasim and Shadab Khan.

Coaches:

First XI: Mohammad Wasim (coach), Mohammad Masroor (assistant coach).

Second XI: Fahad Masood (coach), Saeed Anwar Jnr (assistant coach).

U19: Bilal Ahmed (coach), Fahad Akram (assistant coach).

Sindh: Adeel Malik, Ahsan Ali, Ammad Alam, Anwar Ali, Ashiq Ali, Fahad Iqbal, Fawad Alam, Ghulam Muddasar, Hasan Mohsin, Jahid Ali, Khurram Manzoor, Mir Hamza, Mohammad Asghar, Azam Khan, Mohammad Hasan, Mohammad Suleman, Mohammad Taha, Tariq Khan, Mohammad Umar, Omair Bin Yousuf, Rameez Aziz, Rameez Raja jnr, Saad Ali, Saad Khan, Saifullah Bangash, Saud Shakeel, Shahnawaz, Sharjeel Khan, Shehzar Mohammad, Sohail Khan, Tabish Khan and Waleed Ahmed.

Additional players: Aamir Ali, Arish Ali Khan, Asad Raza, Ashir Qureshi, Azizullah, Danish Aziz, Faraz Ali, Hassan Khan, Ibrar Ahmed, Ibtisam Sheikh, Mohammad Makki, Rumman Raees and Mohammad Tahami.

Centrally contracted players: Asad Shafiq, Mohammad Hasnain (emerging contract) and Sarfraz Ahmed.

Coaches:

First XI: Basit Ali (coach), Iqbal Imam (assistant coach).

Second XI: Ghulam Ali (coach), Zafar Iqbal (assistant coach).

U19: Tahir Mahmood (coach), Hanif Malik (assistant coach).

Southern Punjab: Aamer Yamin, Ahsan Baig, Ali Shafiq, Ali Usman, Anas Mustafa, Bilawal Bhatti, Dilbar Hussain, Hussain Talat, Imran Rafiq, Khushdil Shah, Maqbool Ahmed, Mohammad Basit, Mohammad Ilyas, Mohammad Irfan, Mohammad Irfan jnr, Mohammad Rameez jnr, Mohammad Umair, Muhammad Imran, Mukhtar Ahmed, Naved Yasin, Rahat Ali, Saif Badar, Salman Ali Agha, Sohaib Maqsood, Tayyab Tahir, Umar Khan, Umar Siddiq, Waqar Hussain, Zahid Mahmood, Zain Abbas, Zeeshan Ashraf and Zia ul Haq.

Additional players: Ahmar Ashfaq, Hamza Akbar, Haris Bashir, Haris Javed, Mehboob Ahmed, Mohammad Ali Khan, Mohammad Irfan snr, Mohammad Junaid, Mohammad Mohsin, Rameez Alam, Sadaif Mehdi, Salahuddin and Zohaib Afridi.

Centrally contacted players: Mohammad Abbas and Shan Masood.

Coaches:

First XI: Abdul Rehman (coach), Aizaz Cheema (assistant coach).

Second XI: Sajjad Akbar (coach), Zahoor Elahi (assistant coach).

U19: Kamran Khan (coach), Hafiz Majid Jahangir (assistant coach).