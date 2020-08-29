Bodybuilding events to start from February

LAHORE: Pakistan Bodybuilding Federation (PBF) has planned back-to-back events early next year.

Talking to ‘The News’, President PBF Sheikh Farooq Iqbal said that he wanted the bodybuilders to get enough time to prepare for the tournament. “Gyms and clubs are now allowed to operate after COVID-19 lockdown. All the bodybuilders had been away from proper training since February. So they need time to get into shape and prepare for the tournaments,” he added.

“Competitions including Mr Pakistan, Mr Junior Pakistan and National Junior Bodybuilding Championships will be held in February next year. The purpose of holding bodybuilding competitions in February next year was that the players who could not train for five months due to the coronavirus can now get time to prepare themselves,” he added.

He further said that the PBF was also holding the bodybuilding coaching course and seminar on September 18 in Lahore. “Instructions have been issued to all the concerned associations and institutions in this regard,” he said.