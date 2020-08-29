British honour for Indian ‘spy princess’

LONDON: A woman of Indian-origin dubbed "the spy princess" on Friday gets a new memorial in Britain honouring her espionage work and refusal to betray secrets in World War II.

English Heritage is putting up a Blue Plaque honouring Noor Inayat Khan outside 4 Taviton Street in the Bloomsbury area of central London where she lived from 1942-43.

In 2012, Queen Elizabeth II’s daughter Princess Anne unveiled a bronze bust of Khan in nearby Gordon Square Gardens. Her biographer, Shrabani Basu, said Khan, born into a princely Indian Sufi family and descended from Tipu Sultan, the 18’th century ruler of Mysore, was an "unlikely spy". She believed in non-violence and religious harmony but gave her life in the fight against fascism when her adopted country needed her, she said.