Sat Aug 29, 2020
AFP
August 29, 2020

Japan to lift foreigners re-entry ban

World

TOKYO: Japan will lift a re-entry ban on foreigners from next month, Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said on Friday, as the country looks to rebuild an economy hit by the coronavirus pandemic. "From September 1, we will allow foreigners with proper visas to re-enter after leaving the country, on condition that they take additional measures to prevent infection," Abe said.

