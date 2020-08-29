Bear kills man

OSLO: A polar bear has killed a Dutch man on Norway’s Arctic Svalbard archipelago, local officials said on Friday, the sixth fatal attack in almost 50 years in the region. According to experts, the shrinking icecap has reduced the polar bears’ preferred seal hunting grounds, pushing them to approach populated areas in their search for food. The incident took place overnight in a camping area near Svalbard’s main town of Longyearbyen, located 1,300 kilometres from the North Pole.