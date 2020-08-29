close
Sat Aug 29, 2020
AFP
August 29, 2020

MB leader held

World

AFP
August 29, 2020

CAIRO: Egypt on Friday arrested a top leader of the Muslim Brotherhood (MB), the latest swept up by Cairo’s long-running crackdown against the outlawed Islamist group, the interior ministry said. Mahmud Ezzat, the group’s acting leader, has already been handed two death sentences in absentia, as well as life imprisonment.

