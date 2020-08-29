close
Sat Aug 29, 2020
AFP
August 29, 2020

Iranian jailed

World

AFP
August 29, 2020

TEHRAN: An Iranian has been sentenced to nine years in jail for beheading his teenaged daughter in her sleep, local media said on Friday, adding that the mother wants him executed.

The so-called "honour" killing of 14-year-old Romina Ashrafi on May 21 sparked widespread outrage, with media condemning "institutionalised violence" in the Islamic republic.

