Sat Aug 29, 2020
August 29, 2020

Storms lash Australia

August 29, 2020

MELBOURNE: A fierce storm in Australia’s southeast killed three people, including a four-year-old boy and left emergency crews working to restore power and drinking water to thousands of homes on Friday. High winds sent trees crashing into homes and crushing cars near Melbourne, state premier Daniel Andrews said on Friday.

