Berlin court allows ‘anti-corona’ demo

BERLIN: A Berlin court on Friday overturned a ban against a planned demo of coronavirus sceptics, with police planning to turn out in force to ensure protesters comply with virus safety regulations. Berlin city authorities earlier decided not to allow the Saturday demo to go ahead, fearing that the estimated 22,000 protesters would not stay the recommended 1.5 metres apart or comply with regulations on face masks.