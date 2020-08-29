tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
VERSAILLES, France: Thirty people were injured and a shop partly destroyed when a cashpoint was deliberately blown up in a town outside Paris on Friday, police said. The blast spread debris up to 20 metres from the site outside a supermarket in Mezieres-sur-Seine, northwest of Paris. Four people were transferred to the hospital with minor burns.