ISTANBUL: A Turkish lawyer demanding a fair trial after being charged with membership of a terrorist organisation has died in an Istanbul hospital on the 238’th day of her hunger strike. Friends said Ebru Timtik weighed just 30 kilogrammes at the time of her death, which has sparked condemnation from opposition parties in Turkey.