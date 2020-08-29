Russia expels Norwegian diplomat

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
MOSCOW: The Russian foreign ministry on Friday said it had expelled a senior Norwegian diplomat in retaliation after Oslo expelled a Russian diplomat following the arrest of a suspected spy.
The Russian ministry said that "as a retaliatory measure" a senior diplomat at the Norwegian embassy was declared persona non grata and must leave within three days. Russia accused Norway of taking a "destructive course" that would "inevitably negatively affect the atmosphere of bilateral relations.
Norwegian foreign ministry spokeswoman Guri Solberg called the diplomat’s expulsion "totally without foundation" in a statement sent to AFP. Norway named the diplomat as Jan Flaete.