VERSAILLES, France: Thirty people were injured and a shop partly destroyed when a cashpoint was deliberately blown up in a town outside Paris on Friday, police said.

The blast spread debris up to 20 metres from the site outside a supermarket in Mezieres-sur-Seine, northwest of Paris. Four people were transferred to the hospital with minor burns. The circumstances have not been made clear but the suspect fled the scene and is wanted by police. Thieves seek to blow up ATMs in a bid to steal cash stored inside.