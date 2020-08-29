ISTANBUL: A Turkish lawyer demanding a fair trial after being charged with membership of a terrorist organisation has died in an Istanbul hospital on the 238’th day of her hunger strike.

Friends said Ebru Timtik weighed just 30 kilogrammes at the time of her death, which has sparked condemnation from opposition parties in Turkey. "Ebru Timtik, who has been on hunger strike for 238 days demanding fair trial, became a martyr!" the People’s Law Bureau, a leftist lawyers’ organisation mainly focused on Turkey’s political cases, announced on Twitter late on Thursday.

Timtik was a member of the Contemporary Lawyers’ Association (CHD), another leftist group accused of having close ties to the outlawed Revolutionary People’s Liberation Party-Front (DHKP-C), a far-left Marxist organisation.