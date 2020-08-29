Egypt arrests top MB leader

CAIRO: Egypt on Friday arrested a top leader of the Muslim Brotherhood (MB), the latest swept up by Cairo’s long-running crackdown against the outlawed Islamist group, the interior ministry said.

Mahmud Ezzat, the group’s acting leader, has already been handed two death sentences in absentia, as well as life imprisonment. Egypt has jailed thousands of members and supporters of the group since the army’s ouster of Islamist president Mohamed Mursi in 2013, on the back of mass protests against his brief rule.

Cairo has blacklisted the Brotherhood as a "terrorist" organisation, but the Islamist group has consistently denied any link to violence. "National security has communicated information concerning the arrest of the fugitive leader of the Muslim Brotherhood, Mahmud Ezzat," the interior ministry said in a statement.

Ezzat, the statement added, is the "acting supreme leader of the international terrorist organisation". He was "apprehended in a residential area east of the capital, despite incessant rumours circulated by officials of the Brotherhood about his presence abroad," the ministry added.