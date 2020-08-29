close
Sat Aug 29, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
AFP
August 29, 2020

Egypt arrests top MB leader

World

AFP
August 29, 2020

CAIRO: Egypt on Friday arrested a top leader of the Muslim Brotherhood (MB), the latest swept up by Cairo’s long-running crackdown against the outlawed Islamist group, the interior ministry said.

Mahmud Ezzat, the group’s acting leader, has already been handed two death sentences in absentia, as well as life imprisonment. Egypt has jailed thousands of members and supporters of the group since the army’s ouster of Islamist president Mohamed Mursi in 2013, on the back of mass protests against his brief rule.

Cairo has blacklisted the Brotherhood as a "terrorist" organisation, but the Islamist group has consistently denied any link to violence. "National security has communicated information concerning the arrest of the fugitive leader of the Muslim Brotherhood, Mahmud Ezzat," the interior ministry said in a statement.

Ezzat, the statement added, is the "acting supreme leader of the international terrorist organisation". He was "apprehended in a residential area east of the capital, despite incessant rumours circulated by officials of the Brotherhood about his presence abroad," the ministry added.

Latest News

More From World