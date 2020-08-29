Iranian jailed for beheading daughter

TEHRAN: An Iranian has been sentenced to nine years in jail for beheading his teenaged daughter in her sleep, local media said on Friday, adding that the mother wants him executed.

The so-called "honour" killing of 14-year-old Romina Ashrafi on May 21 sparked widespread outrage, with media condemning "institutionalised violence" in the Islamic republic. Media said Romina was decapitated at the family home in the village of Talesh in the northern province of Gilan.

"Despite the judicial authorities’ insistence on a ‘special handling’ of the case, the verdict has terrified me and my family," Rana Dashti, the mother, told ILNA news agency. "I don’t want my husband to return to our village ever again," she said, calling for the verdict to be reviewed and changed to "execution".