Karachi deserves better

The nightmare that began on Thursday morning in Karachi was not over at the time this is being written – a day after record-breaking rain which totaled 223.5mm in a 12-hour period wrecked Karachi making life impossible for its people as mobile phone services, internet services, landlines, the communications infrastructure and highways all collapsed. Stories of desperation and death managed to make their way to social media, with most people in the city dealing with crippling power breakdowns and little to no phone signals. Images of floating ‘containers’, drowning cars and stranded people have shown just how broken the city is. While a Friday holiday was declared in the city given the situation, that has hardly helped those whose homes are flooded and those who can’t reach family members because of the broken down communication infrastructure.

While Sindh’s Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah took a tour of the city and rebuked people for building houses within the bed of the Malir river and in other places blocking drainage, the Sindh government really should be explaining to a panic-stricken city why more development work was not completed over the last decade to save them from just such a situation. Yes, the amount of rain has been unprecedented, but Karachi’s infrastructure problems have been around much longer, and they have to be fixed. There is no excuse for what the city has become. Anyone playing politics over this or trying to shift the blame to one or the other is in reality playing with the lives of the people of this city.

We hope that in time the water that still flows in Karachi will indeed be drained away. But what comes after this nightmare is a true test of the commitment of those that rule both the province and city. Will every single entity that has stakes in Karachi come together, quit bickering, and find a way to fix what has been abused and neglected over years? The people of Karachi should not have to feel grateful for not dying each time it rains. They should not have to stand on rooftops waiting to be rescued from flooded homes. They should not have to listen to a constant back and forth of blame between political parties on just who is responsible for the city of Karachi. A wheel-chair bound woman should not drown in her own home just because the political elite can’t figure out how to run a city. Nothing less than a real move to help Karachi show now be demanded – of all stakeholders, in particular the Sindh government.