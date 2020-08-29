Safe to reopen?

The government has announced that all education institutions throughout the country will reopen from the 15th of September. Parents and students are being assured that strict SOPs will be enforced in all institutions. We are well aware of the fact that save a few institutions, schools and colleges – both public and private – cannot meet safety requirements. Many schools and colleges are built in congested places and their classrooms are too small because of which maintaining social distancing in such classrooms is almost impossible. Also, a majority of students go to their respective institutions using public or private transportation in which they are made to sit close to each other. Following SOPs in school vans is also impossible because van owners are not willing to take a limited number of students in their vehicles as it will be costly for them. Countries such as the US and the UK, which are more developed than us, are also reluctant regarding the opening of education institutions. Although the number of coronavirus cases in Pakistan has reduced, the virus has not been eliminated from the country. Unless all SOPs are strictly enforced and followed by students and teachers, the decision of opening education institutions can backfire.

Abdullah Hamza

Islamabad