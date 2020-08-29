Karachi rains

A friend of mine got stuck at her workplace for more than 10 hours. There was no helpline where she could have called. There is no denying that recent rains in Karachi were out of ordinary. But for the last two weeks, we had been witnessing heavy rains that wreaked havoc in the city.

Why didn’t the relevant authorities start work to minimise destruction? Why didn’t we have a temporary rescue team in place? Everyone was on his own, and it was so heartbreaking to see how the authorities abandoned its own people.

Maryam Iqbal

Karachi

*****

Yesterday (Aug 27) was spent on social media where people shared horrific pictures and videos of the rain-related damage. The financial loss due to the recent rains is unprecedented. Residential areas are submerged in water and people will need some time to get back on their feet.

All institutions that should have worked for the welfare of people and chose not to should be held accountable for what we saw yesterday.

Zaid Afaq

Karachi

*****

I moved out of Karachi in 2000 and settled abroad. After watching the large-scale destruction caused by the rains in Karachi and the indifference of the authorities, I cried. For overseas Pakistanis, our country is our permanent home. And regardless of where we are, we cannot ignore the plight of people of our city.

What wrong has Karachi done to deserve this treatment? When will our authorities actually work towards the betterment of the city?

Kiran Hassan

Dubai

UAE