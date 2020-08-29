Document or die

LAHORE: Hoarders, black marketers, or manipulators are rare in societies where tax compliance is robust, while illegally stocked up merchandise, traded in the market, always leave a trail behind that can lead to the culprits, but the idea of a 'hot pursuit' is always met with cold feet in a system that is corrupt to the core.

Wheat flour or sugar for instance cannot be disposed of secretly as these are common use items. In documented economies the sale of any item would create a trail that would lead to the actual seller.

The sales tax is collected strictly on sale of each item. The tax is collected on the difference between the purchase price of the retail and the sales price.

If for instance sugar is bought by a retailer at Rs100/kg and he/she sells it at Rs110, the sales tax would be on his retail margin of Rs10, which at current sales tax rate would be Rs1.70. but before that the retailer would have to provide the documentary proof of the purchase of sugar at Rs100/kg.

In Pakistan the retailer has been absolved of his responsibility to present the purchase receipt of the goods. In fact, in case of sugar the sales tax on retail is charged in advance by the sales tax department from the sugar mills as they are unable to document the retailer. The retailer could thus charge the customers any price as he/she has not to charge them any sales tax and thus not have to deposit the same in the exchequer. Without this vital control, it would not be possible to keep a check on prices.

It is also because of the absence of this vital documentation that even the strictest orders of the Prime Minister go in vain and prices of essential items keep on increasing.

This inability to track each economic activity has helped corruption thrive in Pakistan. Corruption is in vogue here because of its complex legal structures, undue discretionary powers enjoyed by public servants, absence of international accounting and audit standards and weak public accountability. Fight against corruption is generally a long-term effort and consequently may span successive political administrations.

That makes it critical for anti-corruption efforts to remain politically neutral, as a national goal and above personal or political interests. Weak law enforcing mechanisms or the absence of systems like alternate dispute resolution systems to achieve justice may multiply the effects of corruption as individuals are left with no remedies to address cases of the dishonoured business contracts.

It is due to the complex legal procedures that the litigations are prolonged indefinitely, favouring mostly the actual culprits. Cases relating to enforcement of contracts, non-payment of loans, fines imposed by regulatory authorities should be decided quickly through regular daily hearings. This would increase the comfort level of genuine local and foreign investors.

Empowering public officials with vast discretionary powers that can be used to extort bribes out of businessmen or individuals should be stopped.

Government officials use their discretion in issuing licences, tax certificates, customs clearance, etc and can be decisive in creating market forces in favour of a particular person or company.

The distortions in the economy would continue to enlarge if level-playing field is denied through discretionary powers.

Most of the businesses in Pakistan have not adopted the international standard of reporting in accounts and audits and the bribery money will often originate from undeclared wealth.

Bribes are often paid out of slush funds, from amounts hidden in off-the-books accounts. Sometimes this effect can also be achieved by keeping two sets of books – one official and one reflecting the real state of affairs. Majority of retailers and hoarders operate in connivance with corrupt public officials.

Public accountability system in the country is very weak due to political instability and lack of will on the government’s part. The public accountability institutions like Auditor General, Accountability Agency (NAB), and Ombudsman have failed to address corruption issues due to political interference.

Performance of superior judiciary has marginally improved but the lower courts where most of the litigations are struck are still far from efficient.

In the absence of transparent policies and systems for selection and appointment of public officials, clearly stated procurement procedures etc, the social evils like nepotism, favouritism, and even “sale of jobs” may be nurtured. Owing to these flaws, the concerned officials mostly exploit the situation to extort bribes.

The planners must understand the excessive cost of contracts awarded or kickbacks have a built-in cost factor. Moreover, the quality of work standards may also be compromised, creating a vicious cycle of debt burden and inferior service in the economy of developing nations.