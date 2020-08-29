FBR seeks enforcements to curb smuggling amid food price hike

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) on Friday directed its officials to implement policies to curb smuggling from the country amid shortage-driven price hike in the country.

The FBR issued instructions to the Directorate General of Intelligence & Investigation Customs, Islamabad and chief collectors of Customs, Quetta and Islamabad to implement the directions regarding prevention of smuggling of food items out of the country.

The government took notice of the shortage of food items, such as wheat/wheat flour, sugar, maize, maida, poultry, fresh fruits, vegetables and livestock in the country. The officials were directed to control the smuggling of the food items out of the country.

The government allowed imports of wheat and sugar to meet the shortfall of the essential products in the country.

Pakistan needs to import 100,000 to 200,000 tons of wheat every month till April next year to check price hike in the domestic market as local production is not sufficient to stabilise grain supplies,

In June, the Economic Coordination Committee of the cabinet gave a go-ahead to the private sector to import 2.5 million tons of wheat to control prices in the domestic market.

Private sector was allowed to import wheat for an unlimited period. Regulatory duty of 60 percent, customs duty of 11 percent, sales tax of 17 percent and withholding tax of six percent were abolished on the import.

The federal government introduced Covid-19 (Prevention of Smuggling) Ordinance-2020 to empower law enforcement agencies to stop the smuggling of food items, said the FBR.

In April, the ordinance was promulgated to discourage hoarding of essential commodities by traders aiming to create artificial shortages and raise prices. The ordinance contains a three-year sentence, summary trial and confiscation of the material for hoarding of wheat, sugar, flour, ghee, sanitizers, face masks and other essential items.

The ordinance applies to both individual dealers and corporations.

The FBR directed Pakistan Customs to deploy all their possible resources for the task and make all endeavors in their areas of jurisdiction to control the smuggling, especially of food items. The customs authorities were further directed to keep close liaison with law enforcement agencies.

The FBR directed the officials to ensure vigilance at the time of clearance of export consignments to thwart any attempt of mis-declaration/smuggling of these items in the garb of normal items. Directorate General of I & I-Customs and Chief Collectors were asked to submit the details of steps taken and achieved results with the board and a fortnightly report on the 1st and 16th of every month may be sent by highlighting anti-smuggling performance in their areas.