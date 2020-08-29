Stocks snap four sessions of gains; rains woes weigh on market

Stocks inched down on Friday, snapping four straight sessions of gains in thin volume as heavy monsoon rains in the city kept investors away from the capital market, dealers said.

Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) benchmark KSE-100 shares index lost 0.06 percent or 25.72 points to close at 41,056.22 points level. KSE-30 shares index followed suit with a low of 0.25 percent or 44.05 points to end at 17,695.40 points level.

Of 368 active scrips, 155 up, 201 retreated, and 12 remained unchanged.

The ready market volumes stood at 238.567 million shares, as compared with the turnover of 544.662 million shares in the previous session.

Analyst Ahsan Mehanti from Arif Habib Corporations said stocks closed flat on pressure in scrips across the board on close of futures rollover week on institutional profit taking amid economic uncertainty over surging fiscal deficit and export losses in seasonal thunderstorm.

“Pressure in global crude oil prices and concerns for weakening rupee also played catalytic role for bearish close post major earnings announcements at the PSX,” Mehanti added.

Arif Rehman, head of research at Fortune Securities said the market saw a dull session with low volumes and index moving in a narrow range as participation was clearly lacking.

Unprecedented rain in Karachi created chaos all over the city with many people not able to reach their workplace.

Moreover, large volumes were witnessed in tech stocks, led by TRG which continued to carry its momentum forward.

Cements remained dull as monsoon season hits demand all over the country.

Banking sector saw little interest, with majority of the stocks moving in a narrow range, except for Bank Islami Pakistan which hit its upper limit on large volumes.

"Today was the last session for future rollover, we can expect the market to continue its northbound journey from next week as macros continue to improve and equities become a favourable asset class in this low interest rate environment," Rehman said.

Salman Ahmad, head of institutional sales at Aba Ali Habib said attendance was low and interest was at low ebb due to rains in the city.

“People are worried about rain which created havoc in the city, however with smooth end of roll over week, market appeared to be strong and in following week index might show gains owing to strong macroeconomic indicators,” Ahmad said.

Index also moved in a thin band where index a high of 41,164 points and low of 40,994 points.

The top gainers were Colgate Palmolive, gaining Rs223.14 to close at Rs3,198.39/share, and Phillip Morris Pakistan, up Rs117.37 to finish at Rs1,682.37/share, while Rafhan Maize, down Rs115.00 to close at Rs8,250.00/share, and Nestle Pakistan, losing Rs70.00 to close at Rs6,000.00/share, were the main losers.

TRG Pakistan Limited posted the highest volumes with 26.254 million shares, but gained Rs3.17 to end at Rs63.21/share whereas Unity Foods turnover was the lowest with 6.378 million shares, whereas the scrip lost Rs0.1 to end at Rs3.66/share.