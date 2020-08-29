Women’s Tour lined up for 2022 as one-day event has run its course

NICE: The women’s peloton will gather in Nice for La Course this weekend assured the race’s days are numbered. The one-day event has been criticised as a tokenistic add-on to the Tour de France, a poor substitute for the proper equivalent that has long been demanded.

Launched in 2014, La Course replaced the various incarnations of a women’s Tour which, after years of decline, faded from view in 2009. For the first several years it was limited to a glorified criterium around central Paris on the final day of the Tour.

Then there was the more ambitious but ultimately flawed two-day race in 2017, one mountain stage and one handicapped time trial, before races in Le Grand-Bornand and Pau over the past two years. But now it appears that those calls for something more substantial have been heard, with UCI president David Lappartient indicating a women’s Tour will be introduced from 2022.

“I am assured that (Tour organisers) ASO will be ready to put this event on the calendar in 2022,” Lappartient told Dutch publication Wielerflits this week. This is a very good step in the further development of women’s cycling. Whether this race will also be called Tour de France, I don’t know yet.”

Whatever it is called, it is suggested the race could start as the men’s race concludes in Paris, and continue for a further eight days, matching the length of the Giro Rosa which at present is the longest and biggest race on the women’s calendar.