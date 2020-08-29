Toronto Wolfpack chief confident of meeting deadline

TORONTO: Toronto Wolfpack are confident of meeting next week’s deadline to submit an application to rejoin Super League in 2021.

The Canadian club, who were promoted from the Championship last October, pulled out of Super League in July, citing visa and financial issues exacerbated by the coronavirus pandemic, and had their participation agreement formally terminated earlier this month.

Current owner David Argyle admitted he could no longer sustain the club and the players, including New Zealand dual-code international Sonny Bill Williams, revealed they have not been paid for over three months.

Toronto chairman and chief executive Bob Hunter has been in talks with four prospective bidders and says the front runner is a North American businessman who was an original investor of the Wolfpack in 2016.

“As per the documentation requested by Super League, we’ve been working diligently and quickly to try to pull that together on a recommended ownership group,” Hunter told the PA news agency. “That deadline is next Tuesday and we fully intend to have absolutely the lion’s share of that material in their hands by then.

“If we need an extension, we’ll ask for it but right now we’re focused on getting it done on time.

“Following that, they will take the appropriate time to study it and I am sure come back with questions.”