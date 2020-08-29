Unresolved complaints

Digitisation is the need of the hour. The incumbent government launched the PM Citizen Portal to address the issues of people in a timely manner. Citizens can report their problems on the portal. The estimated time for complaint resolution is within 40 days. Even though it is a great initiative, the authorities should take action against the departments that don’t resolve complaints timely. We registered a complaint on the portal on July 21, 2020 about the shortage of drinking water in Chitral.

The complaint was automatically forwarded to the deputy commissioner of lower Chitral.

The DC Chitral forwarded it to the Public Health Engineering (PHE) department without going through the complaint where it was clearly mentioned that the issue is related to WSU, Chitral. Such kind of negligence delayed the process and finally when the complaint was forwarded to the relevant department on August 27, 2020, the relevant official said that the issue would be resolved subject to the availability of funds. This raised questions on the efficacy of this portal in terms of instant solution.

Ihtisham Ul haq

Chitral