Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman’s detention: Jang/Geo workers vow to resist fascist attitude

RAWALPINDI/PESHAWAR: Journalists and workers of Geo and Jang Group have vowed to resist the fascist attitude towards media and protect the freedom of media in the country during protests against the illegal and unjust arrest of Jang/Geo Editor-in-Chief Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman.

In a protest on Thursday, the protesters also made it clear that all the journalists, human rights organisations and political workers are standing united with Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman and to protect the constitutional right of the freedom of expression and media.

The countrywide protest of the Jang/Geo journalists and workers along with journalist organisations, representatives of civil society, human rights activists and political workers against the illegal and unjustified arrest of Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman has been going on for the last 168 days.

At the protest camp outside the offices of Jang and The News in Rawalpindi on Thursday, the protesters raised the slogans for the release of Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman and against the conspiracies of closing the Geo and Jang Group.

Addressing the protest, Secretary General Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists Nasir Zaidi said the restrictions on the freedom of media is being imposed due to fascist attitude of those who did not like the facts be brought before the people of Pakistan.

He said the incumbent government after coming into power started to target the Geo and Jang Group.

In Lahore, senior journalists, civil society leaders, office-bearers of media unions and Jang Workers Union accused the PTI government of undermining the media freedom through detaining Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman under the NAB custody for the last 166 days without finding any proof of their charges.

In Peshawar, the media workers renewed the demand for the release of the Jang/Geo Group Editor-in-Chief, Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman, as they continued the protest against his arrest on Thursday.

The protesters gathered at the Daily Jang, The News and Geo TV offices to voice anger at the continued incarceration of the head of the largest media group of the country. They held banners inscribed with slogans and were critical of the detention of Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman for the last over five months.

Those who addressed the protesters included Daily Jang Resident Editor Arshad Aziz Malik, Shakeel Farman Ali, Sabz Ali Shah, Ihtesham Toru, Gohar Ali and others.