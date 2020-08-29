Punjab reports 533 suspected dengue cases

By News Desk

LAHORE: Punjab reported a sizable 533 suspected cases of dengue in the province, its health department said on Friday, as it issued an alert for water-borne disease in eight districts in the aftermath of monsoon rains.

According to the Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department, no confirmed case of dengue was registered during the last 24 hours. The department said the suspected cases have been kept in surveillance and tests were being conducted.

So far 45 dengue cases were reported from January this year and all but three of those patients were discharged after recovery. “No deaths due to dengue have been reported this year due to effective measures taken by the government,” the department said.

The department urged people to adopt precautionary measures and keep their environment clean and dry to protect themselves from dengue. Punjab also issued an alert warning against water-borne diseases in eight districts of the province due to the current heavy rains. According to a health department spokesperson, the district health authorities of Lahore, Gujranwala, Rawalpindi, Sialkot, Jhelum, Sargodha, Hafizabad and Faisalabad were asked to take proper measures immediately as well as monitor the situation of the water-borne diseases.

Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department Secretary Capt (retd) Mohammad Usman warned that water-borne diseases like diarrhea, gastroentritis, hepatitis A and E and typhoid could be spread after heavy rains due to contaminated water.

He urged authorities to ensure special arrangements in all districts in this regard. He said the stock of available medicines in hospitals should be checked and provision of free medicines to the needy people should be ensured.