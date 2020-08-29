Optimism as Pakistan’s virus deaths drop to single digits

ISLAMABAD/LAHORE: Pakistan’s confirmed daily virus cases remained steady at above 400 on Friday and deaths remained in the single digits, amid optimism that the country had surmounted the worst of the coronavirus pandemic.

According to the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), 415 people tested positive for Covid-19, taking the total to 295,053, while nine people died in the past 24 hours across the country. A total of 6,283 deaths were recorded. Around 279,937 people have recovered so far—with over 90 per cent recovery ratio.

Total active Covid-19 cases in Pakistan were 8,833 as of Thursday — 23,483 tests were conducted across the country — 6,337 in Sindh, 9,939 in Punjab, 2,929 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), 3,626 in Islamabad, 167 in Balochistan, 295 in GB and 190 in AJK.

No Covid-19 patient is on ventilator in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) and Balochistan, the NCOC said. Out of the nine who lost their lives due to the virus, eight died in hospitals on August 27. Almost 110 ventilators are occupied across Pakistan out of 1,920 ventilators allocated for Covid-19 patients.

Around 735 hospitals were equipped with Covid-19 facilities with 1,083 patients admitted across the country.

Meanwhile, Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar said while the government’s effective steps led to the decline in daily virus cases, “coronavirus has not ended yet”, therefore, people should carry on adhering to preventive measures.