Commissioner, RPO inspect Muharram procession routes

GUJRANWALA: Commissioner Gulzar Hussain Shah and Regional Police Officer (RPO) Riaz Nazir Garra Friday visited Muharram routes and inspected security and other arrangements and vowed adopting all possible steps to maintain peaceful atmosphere.

Talking to citizens, the commissioner and the RPO said strict security arrangements have been ordered for Muharram Majalis and processions. They said the participants of the Muharram processions and Majalis will undergo metal detectors checking and walk-through gates have been installed at all entry and exit points of Muharram Majalis and processions. Both the officers also inspected the control rooms at DC and CPO offices. Deputy Commissioner (DC) Sohail Ashraf and CPO Rai Babar Saeed briefed the commissioner and RPO, saying that some 473 Muharram processions will be taken out from different parts of the city and for provision of safety to the participants district administration and police have completed all arrangements.

They were told that 204 CCTV cameras and walk through gates in front of Imambargahs have been installed.

MAN GETS 10-YEAR JAIL: A court Friday awarded a 10-year jail term to a man in an abduction-cum-rape case. M Shahzad had kidnapped a 12-year-old girl (I) and raped her. Ladhewala Warriach police registered case against the accused in 2015.

Additional District and Sessions Judge Muhammad Farooq awarded the accused with 10-year imprisonment and imposed a fine to the tune of Rs 100,000.