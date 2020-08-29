Govt has failed to repatriate Tirah families: JI leader

BARA: Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) provincial president Senator Mushtaq Ahmad Khan said on Friday that the government had failed to facilitate the return of families displaced from Tirah valley of Khyber district.

He was addressing a gathering at Iqra School and College in Bara to mark the 80th Foundation Day of JI. JI Khyber district head Muhammad Rafiq Afridi, JI Bara youth chief Qazi Momin Afridi and other party leaders addressed the gathering. Senator Mushtaq Ahmad said that JI was founded by Maulana Abul Aala Maududi on August 26, 1941 and it had now become a mainstream party. He alleged that the government had weakened the economy and made life miserable for the underprivileged class. “Heavy load-shedding amid the hot weather in merged districts is deplorable,” he added. The JI leader said the rulers were incompetent and inefficient and they don’t have the will and ability to steer the country out of the difficult circumstances.