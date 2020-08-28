NAB arrests waste management company CEO

Our correspondent

LAHORE: The National Accountability Bureau Lahore Thursday arrested the CEO of M/s Ali Traders Waste Management Company, Kasur, after cancellation of his pre-arrest bail petition. The arrested accused, Muhammad Naseer, with the alleged connivance of other co-accused got installed an incinerator having capacity to incinerate highly toxic waste between 100-150 kg/hr after acquiring approval from EPA which was later fraudulently shown increased up to 400- 450 kg/hr. The accused persons used to collect highly infectious/ hazardous waste from government, private hospitals and other Industries more than their incineration capacity and fraudulently gained maximum incineration charges on per kilogram basis from different clients. Accused Muhammad Naseer and others used to dump the hazardous waste instead of incinerate it and submit bogus quarterly compliance report with EPA. Hence, accused individuals obtained financial benefits to the tune of Rs. 524, 101,077. NAB Lahore had initiated Inquiry proceedings against the CEO and directors of M/s AT Waste Management Company, Kasur and others on the directions of the apex court on March 2018. In June 2020, after completion of investigation proceedings, a reference was filed in an accountability court, Lahore. BISE EXTENDS REGISTERATION DATE: Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Lahore has extended the last date for online registration of ninth class students from August 31 to September 30. Now the government and affiliated private schools can deposit registration fees of their ninth class students of session 2020-22 till September 30. This decision has been taken to facilitate the students and their schools that remained closed due to coronavirus pandemic. PU BUDGET APPROVED: Punjab Governor and Punjab University Chancellor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar Thursday chaired the 355th meeting of the PU Senate through video link in which the university’s budget for the fiscal year 2020-2021 was approved. The meeting approved recommendations of the syndicate regarding PU's budget for the fiscal year 2020-2021. By taking austerity measures, the university will save Rs 42 crore. PU has allocated Rs 16.5 crore for research endowment fund. MSC, MPHIL PROGRAMMES: University of Engineering and Technology (UET) Lahore has decided to offer non-subsidised MSc and MPhil weekend programmes. A UET spokesperson said that these programmes were suitable for professionals who could not continuous their higher education due to their jobs.