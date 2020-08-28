GCU body finds teacher guilty of harassment

Our correspondent

LAHORE: A fact-finding committee of Government College University (GCU) Lahore has found a faculty member guilty of harassing a female student and has referred the case to the university’s Anti-Harassment Committee. In July this year, GCU Lahore Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Asghar Zaidi had ordered an inquiry into an allegation that Assistant Professor Dr Islahudin of the university’s Physics Department had made inappropriate calls and messages to a female student. A GCU spokesperson said that the faculty member has been relieved from duties and now the matter would be heard by the Anti-Harassment Committee. The case of harassment had taken place in the past but a complaint was received in July. Sources said once the fact-finding committeewas announced by the VC, more students had come forward and recorded their statements against the teacher. GANG BUSTED: A gang of mobile snatchers was arrested by investigation police. Police recovered five mobile phones, Rs60,000 in cash and illegal weapons from the arrested accused, including Sajid and Samar Masih. They were allegedly involved in mobile snatching crime. Police arrested them by using modern technology.