US, China trade jibes as military tensions worsen

WASHINGTON: The United States and China traded jibes as military tensions grow between the world’s two largest economies, with the US defence chief vowing not to “cede an inch” in the Pacific and China saying Washington was risking soldiers’ lives.

In the latest US move against China ahead of November’s presidential election, Washington on Wednesday blacklisted 24 Chinese companies and targeted individuals over construction and military actions in the busy South China Sea waterway.

In Hawaii, US Defence Secretary Mark Esper said Beijing is using an aggressive military modernisation programme in a bid to project power globally. “To advance the CCP’s agenda, the People’s Liberation Army continues to pursue an aggressive modernisation plan to achieve a world class military by the middle of the century,” Esper said, referring to the ruling Chinese Communist Party.