French govt expects virus vaccines from end of 2020

PARIS: New coronavirus vaccines could be available from the end of 2020 or the beginning of 2021, a presentation by French Health Minister Olivier Veran suggested on Thursday.
According to foreign media, French Prime Minister Jean Castex speaks during a news conference on the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) situation in France, at the Hotel Matignon in Paris, France.
The Prime Minister said on Thursday the government must move fast to head off a deadly new COVID-19 wave as the virus’s reproduction level has jumped, with infections surging in the Paris region and among young people.