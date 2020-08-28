NAB submits draft of rules in SC

ISLAMABAD: In the light of Supreme Court order, National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Chairman Justice (retd) Javed Iqbal has submitted the draft of amended National Accountability Ordinance, 1999, with changes in its Article 34.

According to the draft law, submitted through NAB Deputy Prosecutor General Imranul Haq, NAB presents any issue before the regional board within a month of receiving a complaint, and the inquiry process is completed in four months.

According to the rules, NAB chairman has the authority to extend inquiry period by three months. NAB investigation officer complete investigation in four months and presents it to NAB regional board. The competent authority could increase investigation period further. After completion of investigation, NAB chairman allows filing of a reference.

The decision to file a reference or not rests solely with the NAB chairman and the authority could not raise any question on it. After approval from NAB chairman, reference is filed within one month time period. The NAB chairman has the authority to issue an order for arrest of an accused at any stage of an inquiry. To fulfil the legal requirements, NAB could recommend to the interior ministry for adding the name of an accused in the Exit Control List (ECL). According to the draft, in case of a bank default, three per cent of the recovered money is deposited in the Federal Consolidated Fund, while in case of recovery of corruption money, 25 per cent of the recovered money is deposited in the Federal Consolidated Fund.

Under the Recovery and Grants Rules 2020, 25pc of the looted national wealth is given to NAB under Technical Supplementary Grants, after recovery of the looted money. All appointments to NAB are done through the Selection Board, comprising three grade-21 NAB officers. Those having no experience of working with NAB have to submit a character certificate, issued by a grade-17 government officer, for appointment to the Bureau. With the approval of the competent authority, NAB officers could be transferred from one cadre to the other, in the best public interest. On July 23, the Supreme Court, while hearing a bail case of an accused, had ordered the NAB chairman to prepare the NAB rules and regulations and submit its draft to the court.