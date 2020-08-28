Pak stand on Kashmir clear, consistent: FO

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Thursday categorically said its position on the Jammu & Kashmir dispute had been clear and consistent, and Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi’s remarks welcoming a joint statement of six Kashmiri political parties had highlighted the fact that even pro-Indian parties were now condemning the August 5 unilateral action by the Modi government.

Qureshi on Tuesday, August 25 termed the joint statement of six pro-India political parties in Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IOJK) "significant".

Thursday saw voices being raised in the Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IOJ&K) in which Kashmiris questioned Qureshi’s praise of pro-India political parties in the Valley. Newspaper reports from the IOJ&K had also voiced concern that Pakistan was praising those parties, which had always sided with the Indian government.

"The honorable foreign minister did not indicate any change in Pakistan's position on the Jammu and Kashmir dispute and neither did he endorse the joint declaration. All he had meant was that even those parties, which had looked towards New Delhi in the past, had now rejected the illegal Indian actions in the IOJ&K. Even those parties now maintain that Indian actions of 5th August were illegal and aimed at disempowering the Kashmiri people," said the Foreign Office spokesman during a weekly briefing here.

He pointed out that the solution to the dispute lay in the exercise of Kashmiris' inalienable right to self-determination through a free and impartial plebiscite under the UN auspices as per the relevant UN Security Council Resolutions. He said there was absolutely no change in this position.

"Our position on Article 370 is also well-known. We have never recognized it. With respect to August 5, 2019 steps taken by India, we have consistently termed these "unilateral" and "illegal" and in violation of UN Security Council resolutions and international law, including the 4th Geneva Convention," he added.

From the outset, Pakistan says it has consistently condemned the inhuman military siege in IOJ&K, opposed the nefarious Indian design to change the distinct identity and demographic structure of the occupied territory, and highlighted the threat to peace and security posed by India’s belligerent rhetoric and aggressive actions on the ground.

“We continue to call upon India to reverse its illegal and unilateral actions of 5 August 2019; immediately lift the military siege and restrictions imposed against the Kashmiri people; release all prisoners, especially the political prisoners; revoke draconian laws including the Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA), Public Safety Act (PSA) and Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA); declare all domiciles issued post - August 5, 2019 null and void; provide unfettered access to the UNMOGIP in the IIOJK as per its UN mandate; allow human rights observers, humanitarian organizations and international media to visit IIOJK; and let the people of Jammu and Kashmir exercise their inalienable right to self-determination as enshrined in the relevant UNSC resolutions,” said the spokesman.

He said Pakistan had once again reiterated that there could not be durable peace and stability in South Asia without a just solution to the Jammu & Kashmir dispute in accordance with the UN Security Council resolutions and the wishes of the Kashmiri people.

To a query about the engagements of Afghan Taliban delegation’s in Pakistan and the different officials that they had met, the spokesman was reluctant to give details. “Regarding your question about the Taliban’s engagements, it is not possible for me to run a minute-by-minute commentary; neither would such a discussion be appropriate. We have already shared the details of their engagement with the foreign minister and their visit to this ministry. We have issued a detailed press release as well,” he said.

When questioned in which capacity Pakistan was holding talks with the Afghan Taliban, the spokesman said the Taliban were a key stakeholder in the Afghan peace process. “We have talked to all stakeholders involved in the Afghan conflict. The peace agreement between the USA and Taliban is recognition of the fact that they are a party to the conflict. For sustainable peace to prevail in Afghanistan, it is important to reach out to all the stakeholders and parties in the conflict,” he said.