PM offers all-out help to Sindh CM

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has talked to Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah and offered all-out help to victims of rains in Karachi.

Federal Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar in a tweet said: “The prime minister has talked to the Sindh chief minister and assured him of all-out help from the Centre and its institutions to the Sindh government. Whatever help is sought will be provided on emergency basis.” Prior to the tweet, the Sindh chief minister complained, while talking to Geo News show ‘Aaj Shahzeb Khanzada Kay Sath’, that Karachi was not in the priorities of the prime minister and the federal institutions didn’t think it proper to talk to the Sindh government. “When we contact the Centre no reply comes from there,” Murad added. However, after the interview, The CM broke the news informing Geo News that the prime minister has spoken to him.