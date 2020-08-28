Progress reviewed on multiple nursing initiatives across country

ISLAMABAD: A high level national consultation was held at the Planning Commission to review progress along multiple nursing initiatives.

The meeting was chaired by the Member Social Sector Dr Shabnum Sarfraz and was attended by the senior officials from the Ministry of National Health Services Regulation & Coordination, Provincial Planning and Development Departments, offices of the secretaries departments of Health and the Director Nursing.

Registrar Pakistan Nursing Council informed about the progress made since the abolition of nursing diploma programme in 2019 and on switching to the Bachelor Nursing Programme across the provinces. She informed that the number of colleges of nursing has enhanced from 42 in 2018 to 93 in 2020. Similarly, the annual intake in Bachelor Nursing has increased from 170 per year in 2018 to 8896 in 2020. The annual intake of MSc has also been enhanced to 257. She apprised that out of the 1000 nursing scholarships under the Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training 300 have been awarded and the remaining are under process.

Addressing on the occasion, Secretary Health KPK apprised that the province has successfully enhanced the intake in Bachelor Nursing Programmes and highlighted the need for faculty development programmes to scale up nursing production.

Secretary Health AJK informed that the nursing intake at the State College of Nursing has increased to 50 per year and that plans are underway for setting up two more colleges of nursing with the existing medical colleges.

Special Secretary Health Punjab highlighted that the province managed to enhance the nursing annual intake in the bachelor programme to 1420 and post RN to 320. Investments are planned to further strengthen the nursing profession.

DG Nursing Sindh informed that the province has received recognition for 11 new colleges of nursing and are working to add another 29 by 2021 bringing the total number to 55. Director Health Balochistan requested for faculty support for establishing ten new colleges of nursing.

Dr Sabeen Afzal from the MoNHSRC informed that strengthening the nursing profession is a priority agenda which is also being actively pursued by the Federal Task Force.

Member Social Sector highlighted the importance of nursing and said that nursing is critical for the success of all health reforms planned. She informed that the Planning Commission will be working with all the provinces for development of the National Health Manpower Plan for the next 10 years.

She appreciated the progress made by the provinces towards smooth transition towards the Bachelor Nursing Programme and assured support of the federal government towards addressing the nursing shortage in the country.