Fri Aug 28, 2020
BR
Bureau report
August 28, 2020

Muharram processions taken out

National

BR
Bureau report
PESHAWAR: The processions of seventh Muharram passed off in various districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa peacefully on Thursday. In the provincial metropolis, the procession was taken out amid a tight security.

The mourners in huge number brought out the main Zuljinah procession from Imambargah Syed Alam Shah. After passing through its traditional route, they reached the point from where the procession had started and it culminated there.

The mourners were beating their chests and reciting mourning poems to pay homage to the martyrs of Karbala. They were also holding Alam. The entire city had been sealed for the procession.

