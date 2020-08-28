Apex Committee satisfied with security measures for Muharram

PESHAWAR: A meeting of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Apex Committee on Thursday reviewed the security situation during Muharram and expressed satisfaction at the measures taken for observing Ashura peacefully.

Governor Shah Farman chaired the meeting at the Governor’s House, said an official handout. Chief Minister Mahmood Khan and Corps Commander, Peshawar, Lt-Gen Nauman Mehmood were present there as well. Chief Secretary Kazim Niaz, Inspector General Police Sanaullah Abbasi and heads of other civil and military institutions also attended the meeting.

The committee reviewed the overall security situation with regard to Muharram and especially for Ashura (10th of the Islamic month). The members expressed satisfaction at the measures to maintain peace and harmony throughout the province. The committee reviewed the district governments suggestions related to certain sensitive districts in the province and suspension of the mobile phone services on 9th and 10th Muharram as part of security measures.

The committee members discussed the prevailing Covid-19 situation. It was decided that the already set standard operating procedures (SOPs) would be strictly implemented during Muharram processions and congregations, especially on the day of Ashura to avert possibility of coronavirus spread. The committee directed the quarters concerned that Alternate Dispute Resolution (ADR) in merged district should be in accordance to the local traditions and values to resolve local disputes in the newly merged areas as per their norms.

The forum directed the relevant district administrations and Provincial Disaster Management Authority to maintain a close liaison and coordination to cope with any emergency likely to arise in the wake of possible flooding due to the prevailing spell of torrential rains in the province. It discussed in detail the salient features and importance of the Land Requisition Act in the tribal areas and also discussed the provision of all basic facilities, including training under the supervision of the Pak Army to 29,000 officials of Khasadar and Levies in the merged areas.