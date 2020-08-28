Russia’s virus cases surpass 975,000

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
MOSCOW: Russia reported 4,711 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Thursday, bringing its nationwide tally to 975,576, the fourth largest caseload in the world, foreign media reported. Russia’s coronavirus taskforce said 121 people had died over the last 24 hours, pushing its official death toll to 16,804.