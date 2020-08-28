Virgin Atlantic to start direct flights to Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: Virgin Atlantic will be flying direct flights to Pakistan from December this year, the British airline announced on Thursday. Direct flights will connect London's Heathrow Airport to both Islamabad and Lahore. Additionally, the airline will operate direct flights to Islamabad from Manchester Airport. Tweeting about the plan, the Crawley-based airline said: "We’re thrilled to announce that from December, we’ll be flying direct to Pakistan. We’ll have flights from @HeathrowAirport to both Lahore and Islamabad, plus direct services from @manairport to Islamabad. Flights go on sale in September, and we can’t wait to welcome you." Recently, the British Airways (BA) sought permission from Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority to operateflights to Lahore. The airline's team of experts had visited Allama Iqbal International Airport last week to review arrangements made by the airport management. The airline resumed flights to Islamabad earlier this month, which were suspended due to the outbreak of the coronavirus. Air France is also starting its flights from Paris to Pakistan.