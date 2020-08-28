Non-bailable arrest warrants for Suleman issued

Money-laundering case

By Our correspondent

LAHORE: An accountability court Thursday issued non-bailable arrest warrants for Suleman Shahbaz, son of Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) President Shahbaz Sharif, in money-laundering and assets beyond means reference against the Shahbaz family.

The court also issued arrest warrants for co-accused including Ali Ahmad and Tahir Naqvi. Accountability judge Jawadul Hassan also issued notices to Nusrat Shahbaz, wife of Shahbaz Sharif and daughter Javeria Ali and Rabia Imran.

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) filed Rs7 billion money laundering and assets beyond means reference against Shahbaz Sharif family including his wife, sons and two daughters on Monday.

Shahbaz appeared before the court and marked his attendance along with other accused including his son Hamza Shahbaz. Shahbaz said he had not committed corruption of a single penny. He said there was no telegraphic transfer against his name and claimed that he had even donated his salary to national kitty. “I have saved billions of rupees for the nation in different projects,” Shahbaz added.

In response to Shahbaz, the judge remarked that the court would thoroughly examine each and every aspect of the case. The judge further said that if the prosecution had no evidence against him, justice would prevail. The judge told Shahbaz he might leave as his presence had been marked.

During the hearing, the prosecutor informed the court that a questionnaire was sent to Javeria Ali, but she did not respond. The prosecutor also informed the court Nusrat Shahbaz was not in the country. The court adjourned the hearing for Sept 10. According to reference, NAB nominated former chief minister Punjab Shahbaz Sharif, his wife Nusrat Shahbaz, sons Hamza Shahbaz, Suleman Shahbaz, daughters Rabia Imran and Javeria Ali in the reference. Suleman Shahbaz is a proclaimed offender in this case. The other nominated accused include Nisar Ahmad, Syed Muhammad Tahir Naqvi, Ali Muhammad Khan, Qasim Qayyum, Rashid Karamat, Masroor Anwer, Muhammad Usman, Fazal Dad Abbasi, Muhammad Shoaib Qamar and Haroon Yousfzai.

NAB also accepted requests from four people for becoming approvers against Shahbaz family in the reference including Muhammad Mushtaq alias Mushtaq Cheeni, his son Yasir Mushtaq, Shahid Rafique and Aftab Ahmad. It has been learnt that the reference consists of 25,000 pages and 55 volumes.

In June 2019, Muhammad Mushtaq alias Cheeni and his son Yasir Mushtaq, front men for the Shahbaz family, while recording their statements before the court, confessed that they facilitated Suleman Shahbaz in whitening his Rs600 million black money through fake loan agreements and engineered telegraphic transfers (TTs).

He revealed that in early 2014, fake TTs worth Rs214 million were made through the accounts of his company. “I don’t know the names of people and companies used for the said fake telegraphic transfers,” Cheeni added.

Meanwhile, Shahbaz Sharif also marked his attendance in Ramzan Sugar Mills reference along with his son Hamza Shahbaz before the accountability court judge Amjad Nazir Chaudhry. The court adjourned the hearing of Ramzan Sugar Mills case by Sept 10.