NAB head awards himself extension through rules

ISLAMABAD: The draft rules framed by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) following the Supreme Court’s intervention remain chairman-centric making him more powerful than before. The rules are also devoid of defined parameters or checks on the alleged abuse of power by the NAB chief to issue arrest warrants at his whims and fancies.

Commenting on the draft rules, a civil service matters expert said: “A preliminary reading reflects a flawed framework designed to exercise arbitrary powers. Certain gross mischiefs implicit in some respects are also noted.” Although the law sets an unextendible four-year term for NAB chairman and three-year term for Prosecutor General, these rules allow both the appointees to serve beyond their statutory term, which makes the draft rules illegal.

Draft Rule 1(e) reads as, “As a safeguard to the adverse effect of section 18 & 32 of the NAO, the chairman and PGA will continue to hold office till their successors are not appointed.

Instead of making rules to clarify how the chairman would use his power to issue arrest warrants, the draft rules further NAB chief’s discretion by suggesting, “the NAB chairman shall issue guidelines to be followed for the arrest of an accused and they shall be adhered to fully.”

NAB chairman has been accused of arbitrarily using this power in the past as in some cases the accused were arrested at complaint verification or inquiry stage while in other instances the accused were never touched even after the filing of references in the court.

Ignoring the questionable appointments already made in the NAB that were duly identified by the apex court, the draft rules do not allow any independent body like the Federal Public Service Commission (FPSC) to make appointments in the Bureau. Instead, all appointments in BS-19 and above would be made by the chairman, recruitments in grade 16 to 18 would be made by the director general HR whereas the appointments in pay scale 1 to 15 would be made by the director HR or by respective director generals.

Nowhere in the government BS-20 and BS-21 officials are recruited directly on a regular basis. But the draft rules allow the NAB chairman to recruit BS-20 and BS-21 officers directly. The chairman would make even Grade-22 promotions within the organisation.

It means one of the most powerful civilian departments that is often accused of being a tool for victimisation of opponents and political engineering, would continue to carry out its own recruitment without any external supervision. Superior courts have already questioned NAB’s recruitment practices and declared many of the appointments illegal.

The chairman’s discretions are unfettered in these draft rules allowing him to run the organisation like a king. NAB chairman may establish, close or redefine the role of any or all of the Bureau's regional offices. He can transfer any inquiry from one region to the other and can even file a reference against an accused from one province to the accountability court of another province. The chairman is also empowered to decide the constitution of the Executive Board.

These draft rules do not give out any details of arrest of any accused at the complaint verification stage as has been done in the case of the Editor-in-Chief, Jang Group Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman.

The Supreme Court has recently observed that rules under Section 34 of the National Accountability Ordinance 1999 have still not been framed and NAB is dealing with the issue through SOPs. The apex court noted that the SOPs were not substitute for the rules and the NAB was required to frame the rules. The SC asked the NAB chairman to frame the rules at a fast pace and the same were to be made available before the court.

Talking to The News, an expert on government and civil service matters, said, “a preliminary reading of these draft rules reflects a flawed framework designed for exercising arbitrary powers.”

He said that the constitutional provisions are also being bypassed. Some controversial aspects noted by the expert include:

1) NAO 1999 provides a fixed non-extendable tenure of 4 years and 3 years for chairman and PG respectively; the draft rules, however, provide for their continuity in office even after expiry of fixed tenure till their respective successor would enter office.

2) Art 83(1) plenary constitutional powers of PM to approve re-appropriation of budgetary funds as per statement presented before Parliament under his own signatures since assigned by Finance Division (FD) to the chairman to act as Principal Accounting Officer is being proposed to be further delegated to various DGs etc. Principle is that what was delegated to him by FD under general policy on the subject is not Section 34A plenary power of chairman. A delegatee, as a principle, cannot further delegate his delegated powers.

4) Draft rules framed pursuant to Section 34 of NAO (which do not contemplate delegation of powers) propose to delegate many functions to various officers, which is not permissible.

5) As per Art 78(2)(b) all court fines/recoveries including Voluntary Return (which also requires court orders) are to be deposited in the Public Account of Federation; withdrawals are only under Authority of Finance Act. The Draft rules, however, provide for apportionment of recoveries; a nominal percentage is being proposed to go to the government; substantial part is proposed to be retained including for NAB Welfare Fund etc.

6) In Definition Clause, the term 'Specified' has been given a unique meaning to include guidelines by the chairman and accorded the same status as Rules. This is a virtual assumption of the President's statutory functions; if every guideline/order of the chairman were to be treated as 'Rule' why frame such a detailed set of Rules at all, Chairman intends to dispense with Section 34 formal approval of the President.

7) Three different expressions: 'Government of Pakistan' (used for correspondence with Foreign Governments); 'Federal Government' and 'Government' have been mentioned in various Rules. That reveals lack of conceptual clarity.

According to the expert, the laws enforced during 12 Oct 1999-31 Dec 2003 were accorded conditional continuity by the 18th Amendment via Art 270AA (2) since substituted i.e. 'Subject to consistency with the Constitution as existed on 12 Oct 1999'. As per that criteria, w.e.f 10 April 2010. NAO 1999 became repugnant to pre Oct 1999 Articles 13, 14 15, 175(3) 186A and 203 after addition of Art 10A, merger of investigation, Inquiry and Prosecution wings under one officer violates Art 10A as well.

It is also pointed out that if the apex court endorses the draft, it shall virtually attain status of law enforced via Articles 189/190 vehicles. The source said that it also tends to marginalise Section 34 statutory functions of the President to grant approval to the Rules.