KP minister raids flour mills in Nowshera

NOWSHERA: KP Minister for Food Qalandar Khan Lodhi on Thursday raided various flourmills in the Nowshera district to assess the situation. Deputy Director of Food Department Abdul Jalil Khan, District Food Controller Sher Afzal and Assistant Commissioner Talha Zubair accompanied him.

The minister inspected the supply of wheat to the flourmills and checked the wheat and flour quality as well. He took samples from different flourmills and sent them to the laboratory for examination. The minister told the millers that the KP government would not compromise on the quality and price of flour. Qalandar Khan Lodhi directed the millers to ensure wheat flour supply without any interruption and comply with standard operating procedures set by the government.

The minister said a bag of 20 of flour should not sell above Rs 837. He ordered the Food Department officials to take strict action against the violators.

Qalandar Khan Lodhi directed the Food Department and district administration officials to undertake surprise visits to bazaar across the district to take action against those hoarding flour.

The minister said every effort would be made to ensure quality flour at a cheap price and action would be taken against hoarders and those trying to create an artificial shortage of the staple and price hike. He said the masses welfare was an integral part of the manifesto of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf and the party government at the Centre and KP would ensure that at all costs.

It may be mentioned here that of late the price of the wheat flour has registered an increase, mush to the dismay of the public. The naanbais, too, in various parts of the province have protested the hike in the price of flour and sought either to lessen the weight of roti or raise in its price. They even observed a strike to force the government to accept their demand as they believed that flour price hike had made it impossible for them to sell the roti at the price fixed by the government.