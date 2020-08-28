close
Fri Aug 28, 2020
Our Correspondent
August 28, 2020

Rain in Lalamusa

LALAMUSA: City and its adjoining areas received light intermittent rain. Muharram related activities were underway without any break during rain. Rainwater inundated low-lying areas and created troubles for locals of the localities of Sardarpura Road, Mohallah Nizampura, Mohallah Qasba, Paki Gali, Service Road and other areas.

