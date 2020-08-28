Rain in Lalamusa

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LALAMUSA: City and its adjoining areas received light intermittent rain. Muharram related activities were underway without any break during rain. Rainwater inundated low-lying areas and created troubles for locals of the localities of Sardarpura Road, Mohallah Nizampura, Mohallah Qasba, Paki Gali, Service Road and other areas.